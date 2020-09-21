PBDSB: Awang Raweng should be posthumously awarded with Tan Sri or Tun title

MIRI (Sept 23): The great Iban warrior, late Dato Awang Raweng deserves a recognition from the federal government and should be posthumously awarded with the Tan Sri or Tun title for his contributions to the peace and security of the country, said Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William.

“He is the only Anak Malaysia and Sarawak to be awarded with George Cross medal for his gallantry and a late recognition is better than nothing,” Bobby said.

Awang passed away on last Friday (Sept 18) at his son’s residence in Sri Aman at around 2.15pm. His body was brought to Kuching for burial at the Heroes Memorial today (Sept 21). It arrived from Sri Aman at the Kuching Civic Centre around noon yesterday.

Bobby knew Awang personally as the latter was his distant uncle.

“He was my distant uncle and we know what his life was like – he is very humble and used to sit at his favourite coffee shop Kedai ulu Pasar Simanggang in his sunset years, something which (a Malaysia’s iconic hero), the late Datuk Kanang Langkau did before being conferred his Datukship,” he said.

Thanking the army veteran association for their recognition and efforts in facilitating a state funeral for Awang , Bobby called on the authorities to recognise the many forgotten unsung heroes from Sarawak, particularly those from the Dayak Iban community who were trackers and recognised internationally for their bravery.

Meanwhile, Datuk Paul Kiong, one of the five surviving recipients of Grand Knight of Valour or Darjah Kebesaran Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP) order, the highest bravery award in the country, said Malaysia should be very proud and honoured to have a war hero like Awang.

Kiong said the George Cross that was awarded by the British Government to Awang for his gallantry was a highly decorated gallantry medal and very rare recognition.

“Myself, being an SP medalist, I feel extremely proud to be in the Hall of Fame of War Heroes like him. I feel sad with his passing and I hope he will be remembered by all Malaysians, especially the veterans from the PDRM (Royal Malaysian Police) and the ATM (Malaysia Armed Forces) ,” he said.

Kiong said war heroes like Awang and others should be an inspiration to the younger generation to protect and defend Malaysia’s sovereignty from all external and internal security threats.