PKR’s campaign in Inanam halted

KOTA KINABALU: A meeting with constituents in Inanam, held by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), was cut short by police and the Election Commission because there was no permit to organise the talk.

The meeting, which began around 8pm last night, lasted about half an hour before it came to an abrupt halt when it was learned that there was no approved permit to organise the event.

PKR president Dato Sri Anwar Ibrahim managed to speak for about 10 minutes before he left the venue.

“It is not ministers or parties which will determine the outcome of the state election – it is the people. I myself am sick and tired of dirty politics. We have supported all sorts of leaders who enrich themselves and impoverish the people. How can you have a rich state, yet poor people?

“That is why we want political reform. I am optimistic that the people of Inanam and the people of Sabah know what is right and wrong. I continue to believe we have a good future for Sabah and for Malaysia,” he said.

Shortly after Anwar’s departure, PKR strategic director Sim Tze Tzin said they wished to cooperate with the authorities, but also implored for discretion given the limited campaigning period.

“We wish to cooperate with authorities, but it becomes a bit complicated when the department in charge of issuing permits is closed on weekends. Some of our programmes are planned at the last minute, and so we do not have time to apply for permits in advance.

“Talks and meetings are organised based on demand from the people. We wish to cooperate with authorities, but we also seek discretion and understanding on their part,” he said.