PN govt questioned over approved flood mitigation projects

KEPAYAN: Warisan-DAP candidate for N.25 Kapayan, Jannie Lasimbang, has questioned why hasn’t the Perikatan Nasional government implemented flood mitigation projects approved by Pakatan Harapan-Warisan government.

She said the previous Federal government under Pakatan Harapan-Warisan had approved more than RM80 million flood mitigation projects in Sabah. In particular, RM76 million mitigation measures were approved for Kepayan and Lido areas.

The backdoor government under Perikatan Nasional had been quiet over the approved flood mitigation measures. The implementation was supposed to have done earlier this year but there had been no update on those projects, she said.

“Was the implementation disrupted by the ‘Sheraton Move’ that had robbed the mandate from the people?

“Why Datuk Yong Wui Chung of Liberal Democratic Party who had raised question over flood mitigation is so quiet over Perikatan Nasional’s silence on the implementation of those projects?

“Datuk Yong’s selective questioning is not only unfair but has also unveiled his ignorance about the flood mitigation projects approved for Kepayan area by the Pakatan Harapan-Warisan government back then,” she said.

Lasimbang stressed that the flooding problem in Kepayan must be resolved as soon as possible. The Pakatan Harapan-Warisan federal government had already approved the necessary projects to address the problem.

“Unfortunately, the political instability caused by selfish politicians acting as political frogs had created uncertainty over those flood mitigation measures, which would have benefitted the people earlier.”

Therefore, she said only by voting out all those ignorant politicians and selfish political frogs in the upcoming Sabah state election that Sabahans will be able to demand for the implementation of those flood mitigation measures which were already approved by the Pakatan Harapan-Warisan government.