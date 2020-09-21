SDMC: Foreigners entering S’wak via KLIA required to undergo quarantine in KL first

KUCHING (Sept 21): All non-Malaysians entering Sarawak through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will be required to undergo quarantine in Kuala Lumpur before their entry into the state, announced Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

SDMC said it had been decided that foreigners who wished to visit the state must be quarantined in Kuala Lumpur first.

“All non-citizens who wish to enter Sarawak through the KLIA entry point must be quarantined in Kuala Lumpur before they are allowed to come to Sarawak,” said SDMC in its daily update press statement.

During the daily update press conference last Friday, SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Malaysians and non-Malaysians entering Sarawak through Labuan or Sabah would be required to fill out ‘EnterSarawak’ with supportive documents and undergo rT-PCR test for Covid-19 three days before their travel date, effective today (Sept 21).

Uggah said Malaysians who wished to enter the state through flights from Penang would be taken Covid-19 test on a random basis upon their arrival at the Kuching International Airport (KIA).

“For Sarawakians who return from abroad, they will be quarantined at ‘First Point of Entry’ in Sarawak and they will not be allowed to have any transit to reach their destination,” he added.