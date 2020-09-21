SMC calls on residents to help keep Sibu clean

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and local residents should work together to keep the environment clean.

In pointing this out, SMC chairman Clarence Ting said it is not the sole responsibility of SMC to undertake the task but residents should share the responsibility.

“If people keep throwing rubbish with SMC picking them up, it will be an endless ‘tale’. We should cooperate and work together to ensure our environment’s cleanliness.

“With the environment clean, we do not easily fall sick. In other words, we are living happier and healthier life,” he said at the launching of the cleaning campaign organised by Sarawak Kutien Association at Kutien Memorial Park here yesterday.

Ting said keeping Sibu spick and span will also give a good impression and attract tourists to the town.

On complaints that SMC did not clean up the drains in residential areas which led to flooding, Ting said SMC found out that the residents themselves did not do their own part.

“Actually they can do this simple part to clear out the refuse blockage right in front of their houses. They should not depend solely on SMC to carry out such simple task. They are not doing their ‘job’ if they are fully aware of the cause of flooding following downpours at their area,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Ting also spoke of the importance of parents instilling in their children environmental cleanliness by not littering.

“It is best to bring your children to participate in cleaning campaigns in order to inculcate in them the importance of not littering but to dispose of rubbish at the right place,” he said.