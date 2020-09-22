Widad expands IFM business segment to include prevention and control of airborne diseases

KUCHING: Bursa-listed Widad Group Bhd (Widad Group) has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with IAQ Solutions Sdn Bhd (ISSB) for prevention and control of airborne diseases.

ISSB, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IAQ International Sdn Bhd, is principally involved in the business of designing, supplying and installing clean room products and applications and the provision of related services.

According to the agreement, ISSB and Widad Group are desirous to collaborate in respect of the development, distribution, marketing, supplying, installation and maintenance of ISSB’s equipment, and other provision of related solutions and services, in connection with indoor air quality solutions with the purpose of prevention and control or airborne diseases.

Group managing director Datuk Mohd Rizal Mohd Jaafar said: “As concerns about indoor air quality has become more intense due to the coronavirus outbreak, the group has identified that indoor air quality will become an important component in facilities management.

“By working with ISSB to provide ventilation systems and filtration, we can help facilities such as hospitals, offices, retail and schools to mitigate the spread of disease by minimising infection.”

Previously in May 2020, Widad Group had also announced the incorporation of building disinfection services into the portfolio of its integrated facilities management segment.

“With the latest collaboration, Widad Group’s end-to-end and one-stop facilities management offerings will become even more comprehensive and relevant to the current needs. The enhancements made to Widad Group’s facilities management offerings are also expected to potentially expand our income streams and customer base,” he added.

ISSB Director Tiew Soon Aik further commented: “We have technology today that can actually filter out pathogens and impurities from the air.

“For example, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters have been proven to be efficient at capturing respiratory droplets which contain influenza or Covid-19 virus particles as long as it is done properly.

“On that note, we look forward to working with Widad Group to apply our expertise in this area as well as exchange knowledge to bring new dimensions to our respective businesses and clients.”

Widad Group is among the largest listed companies on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities Berhad. Widad Group Berhad is one of the Top Eight Bumiputera Contractor companies and Top 16 Contractor companies in Malaysia. It has also been awarded the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) 5-Stars Award.

The Group has an estimated pipeline of RM6 billion worth of concessionares, and upon completion of its acquisitions – (UiTM) Jasin and Seremban 3 – the new total order book will stand at about RM2.6bil by year-end 2020.