Assemblyman shocked to see vandalism of public rubbish bins

MIRI: Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang is shocked to see the vandalism of the rubbish collection bins provided in public areas by Limbang District Council (LDC).

He said during a recent walkabout, he was ‘deeply upset’ to see a number of damaged bins – some of which even showed damage caused by burning – along his journey to Ulu Limbang.

“Our key role, as members of the public, is to look after public properties.

“These bins for rubbish collection are a part of the services provided by the council, and they are regarded as our common property,” he spoke during a dialogue between local community leaders and LDC representatives here yesterday.

Council chairman Sufian Mohat and secretary Mohammad Syamil Jumain were among those present.

Adding on, Paulus said the LDC would have to dig deeper into its coffers to cover the cost of replacing vandalised public properties, when the money could have been better spent for other more beneficial purposes.

Meanwhile, the assemblyman said the dialogue served as a platform for the LDC to channel to the local community important information about key matters such as Covid-19, rabies, rubbish collection, assessment rates and also other services provided by the council.

He also called upon the public to channel complaints via proper channels or by meeting the relevant officers, for the most viable action to be taken – instead of posting their grievances on social media such as Facebook.