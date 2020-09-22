Cuepacs Sabah bemoan silence on workers’ issues on campaign trail

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 22): Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) Sabah has expressed regret that political parties have not raised issues concerning public or private sector workers on the campaign trail.

Its chairman Adamin Mokh said workers’ issues such as the current rate of unemployment, job opportunities and workers’ welfare should be given as much attention as those highlighting political frogs and playing the blame game.

“Unions are formed by workers and for workers. We are pro-labour. We want to work with the government and any political party to ensure all labour, economic and development policies benefit Sabahan workers irrespective of being in the public or private sector.

“Therefore Cuepacs Sabah calls upon all public and private sector workers to really make a wise choice on which party to be given the mandate to govern the state that can add value to workers’ lives,” he said in a statement today.

Adamin pointed out that Sabah is a beautiful state and rich in natural resources, and when properly managed it can bring prosperity to all and not just to a select few.

He added that issues affecting the welfare of civil servants in Sabah such as providing adequate housing, solving disparity in the regional housing allowance, house ownership upon retirement especially for the lower income category ought to be given more attention.

“A government that cares for workers will certainly deserve our vote. At the same time we strongly urge the government to set up a tripartite platform whereby the government, employers and employees can have a meaningful discourse on related workers’ issues towards moving the state forward economically and socially.

“We strongly urge workers in Sabah to vote for the party that will understand and prioritise workers’ interest,” he said.

Sabah goes to the polls this Saturday.