District-level programme highlights roles of SDMC

SONG: An ongoing community programme here serves to explain the roles and functions of Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and its units to local community leaders, including those heading the village security and development committees (JKKKs).

The five-day session, which concludes tomorrow, involves 157 participants.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, who officiated at the opening ceremony in Song Community Hall last week, said the programme signified the government’s commitment in engaging the local folk to share responsibilities with one another, towards having a safer and more prosperous community.

Later Nanta, who is Kapit MP, presented certificates of appointment to five new community leaders, certificates of reappointment to 19 community leaders, and also certificates of appointment to 50 JKKK secretaries.

Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti and Song District officer Jackline August were also present at the opening ceremony.