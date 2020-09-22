EC awaiting govt decision on voting for Covid-19 patients

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 22): The Election Commission (EC) is still waiting for the federal government’s decision on whether those under Covid-19 quarantine will be allowed to vote in the Sabah state election.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said the commission was told that this matter would be discussed at a federal-level meeting today involving the police, the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

He said EC would wait for the government’s decision and see what it can do if this group is allowed to vote.

“We have look into the legal aspect, as early voting is today and polling will be held three days later (on Saturday),” he told reporters after visiting the early voting centre at the Senior Officers’ Mess of the state police headquarters in Kepayan here today.

Abdul Ghani said this when asked if another date would be set for Covid-19 patients and others under quarantine to cast their ballots.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said 270 police personnel in Sabah could not participate in early voting today because they were under quarantine.

A total of 16,877 people are eligible to cast their ballots in early voting, and as of 10 am today, 35 per cent of them have voted. Early voting will close at 5 pm today. – Bernama