Flood situation in Miri, Marudi improving

MIRI: The flood situation in Miri and Marudi has improved significantly, with only four areas still inundated as of 4.30pm yesterday.

Miri and Beluru Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Captain (PA) Usman Harto said the four areas are Rh Kajan Sigeh in Long Teru, Baram, Sg Buloh, Rh Chabop Diau Lubok Aman and Rh Jipun Jantan Sg Gaong.

“The water level at Sg Buloh is stagnant, while the other three have receded (sic).

“But overall, the situation is under control,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) together with agencies under

the disaster management committee, will continue to monitor the situation closely due to the unpredicted weather, he added.

Continuous heavy rain the past week had flooded several longhouses and clinic situated on low lying areas in Baram last week and forced the closure of few primary schools in the constituency.