I did not insult security forces — Mohamaddin

LAHAD DATU: The Warisan candidate in Segama, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, does not see a need to apologise as he claims he did not insult the security forces in the Tanduo incident when speaking in Kampung Wawasan during the Sabah state election campaign.

Mohamaddin said what he wanted to raise at the campaign talk was the failure of the then Barisan Nasional (BN) government to strengthen its defence assets at the country’s borders which led to the incursion by armed militants in Kampung Tanduo.

“I wish to clarify that my statement during campaigning has been misunderstood and twisted by irresponsible people who did not understand what I said, because I never belittled, what more insulted our security forces.

“In this matter there is no need to apologise if no one was insulted. I do not admit committing any wrong but for the sake of preventing this issue from dragging on, I wish to apologise if the video which was circulated with bad intention has hurt the feelings of our security forces,” he told a press conference at the Warisan office here yesterday.

A recording of one minute and nine seconds duration on the former tourism, arts and culture minister’s speech at the campaign on Sunday had gone viral on social media.

Mohamaddin, who is the MP for Lahad Datu, said the video should be watched in full and not judged based on just one portion.

Mohamaddin also said it was strange that positive Covid-19 cases in Lahad Datu had surged at a time when the state is facing an election.

“Before this, there were not even 60 cases. Don’t tell me election brings Covid. Tell the truth, do the right things; don’t scare Sabahans,” he said, adding that after Sept 27 and 28 Covid-19 cases might drop to zero.

Covid-19 is an important issue which should not be played with, he added.

Some 1.12 million voters in Sabah will go to the polls on Saturday. — Bernama