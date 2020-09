KOTA KINABALU (Sept 22): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two security forces personnel for allegedly receiving and distributing money for buying votes for a candidate in the Sabah state election, according to sources.

The sources said today that the MACC acted after the case was referred to it by the police.

Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrests but declined to elaborate. – Bernama