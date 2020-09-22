Manyin: No problem in getting qualified teachers to teach at Sarawak’s international schools

KUCHING (Sept 22): The state government will not have any problem in getting qualified teachers to teach at all the Yayasan Sarawak International Schools, said Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin.

Manyin believed that many of the well-trained and qualified teachers will apply for the teaching posts in the Yayasan Sarawak International Schools once the vacancies are advertised.

“There are a lot of teachers every year who will become victims of the law because at the age 60, it is mandatory for them to retire although they are still healthy, still strong and mentally fit.

“These are the people; those victims of the law are the ones that we would like to hire. Aside from that, there are a lot of teachers who opt for early retirement,” he said at the earth breaking ceremony of the first Yayasan Sarawak International School construction project at Mile 12, Kuching-Serian Road here today.

Noting that the state government is aware of the challenges in providing quality education, Manyin believed that quality education can only achieved with the availability of quality teachers.

“We are very confident that we will get quality teachers and produce quality education for everyone,” he said.

He said MESTR is the proponent of the Private International Secondary school project, while the implementing agency will be Yayasan Sarawak and the schools will be operated by one of its subsidiary Company Sanjung Services Sdn Bhd.

He said the Ministry of Education has given them a letter of support to start the construction of the first state-owned International Secondary School in Kuching.

The size of the site is 29 acres and is strategically located to serve students from three divisions namely Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Serian.

The school will have all the necessary facilities such as sufficient classrooms, science labs; computer lab, tinkering lab, language lab, RBT lab, lecture theatre, library, multipurpose hall, hostel, dining hall, sports facilities and high speed internet access.

The project’s earth work commenced in Sept 1, and is expected to be completed by Jan 31, next year.

Building works will commence in June 2021 and is expected to be completed within 18 months by December 2022.

Manyin said the first enrolment is scheduled for early 2023.

He said the construction of the schools in Sibu and Bintulu are expected to begin by early 2022 and the school in Miri and the second school in Kuching will be constructed by mid-2022.

“By the end of the 12th Malaysia Plan, all the five schools will be in operation,” he added.

Manyin said the setting up of the state owned private international schools is part of the efforts to mitigate the gap between the urban rich and rural poor.

The objective is to select children with high potential from low income families, especially from rural areas and provide them with quality holistic education and develop them as individuals who are well balanced, responsible, disciplined, and capable leaders.

“This is a strategic long term initiative to ensure that our future captains of industry and commerce as well as our social, political and civil leaders will not only come from the urban elite, but also from those who have poor and rural background.

“This will not only help to reduce the gap between rural and urban Sarawakians but also create a more inclusive and equitable society” he said.

He believed with the availability of the five international schools, Sarawak will have steady pool of well-educated Sarawakians with the right personality and leadership capabilities to spearhead Sarawak’s continuous development.