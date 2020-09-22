NCID raid uncovers 4.8kg substance believed to be ketamine

SIBU: A team from Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) uncovered what they believed to be large amount of ketamine during an operation conducted on an entertainment outlet at Sungai Merah Bazaar here last Saturday.

Following further inspection, the team found two boxes at the premises containing five packages containing crystallised substance, weighing a total of 4.8kg.

“Ketamine of that weight could fetch a street price of RM264,000.

“A married couple, aged 33 and 34, whom we believe are the outlet operators, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in drug-trafficking activities,” said NCID Sarawak chief ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin during a press conference at the district police headquarters (IPD) here yesterday.

According to him, the man and his wife later tested positive for drugs.

“Upon further checks, the couple has past criminal records related to illegal drug activities.”

In addition, Jasmirol said police confiscated cash totalling RM24,000 and also a car, estimated to value at RM40,000, from the premises.

He remarked: “We are investigating the origin of the drugs. The suspects are being detained for seven days, starting Sunday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.”

Jasmirol also assured the public that police would continue to hunt down drug traffickers, found to be using entertainment outlets here as their supply and distribution hubs.

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat and NCID Sibu head ASP Steve Langir were also present at the press conference.