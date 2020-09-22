Nominations open for Miri City Mayor Awards 2020

MIRI: The Miri City Mayor Awards 2020 is now open for nominations, says Mayor Adam Yii.

According to him, the award which is being held for the third consecutive year, will feature 11 major categories – Mayor’s Special Award; Environment; Tourism Promotion; Safety and Security; Education; Corporate Sector, Organisations, Associations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs); Hotels and Hospitality Industry; Media, Press and Social Media; Youth Culture, Arts and Sports Promotions; Public Health and Medical; as well as any other significant and worthy contributions.

“Over the past two years, we have seen many deserving individuals and organisations receiving the Miri City Mayor Awards. These awards are the most prestigious honours conferred by the Miri City Council (MCC) to recognise the many passionate individuals, groups of people, organisations, businesses and government agencies that continuously make extraordinary contributions towards the betterment and development of Miri.

“This year, we are seeking nominations for deserving recipients and we look forward to recognising those who have made significant contributions to the city,” Yii said in a press conference held at MCC Chamber meeting room here yesterday.

He said nominations for these award categories could be made either through self-nomination, third-party nomination or via invitation.

Among the criteria for the award categories are for each nominee to be a Malaysian residing in Miri who has made significant contributions towards the development of this city and must be without adverse record with MCC.

Business and association nominees, on the other hand, must have valid registration or trade licences.

The nomination forms can be obtained from MCC’s Public Relations Section Counter located at the main building, or from the Information Counter of the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here.

Alternatively, the forms can also be downloaded via http://www.miricouncil.gov.my.

Each nomination form must include a brief and clear statement of the key reasons why the nominee(s) should be considered for the particular award.

All nomination forms must be emailed to [email protected] or [email protected], or delivered to MCC at Jalan Raja, 98000, Miri, Sarawak and addressed to Jenifer Leku Balang or Shamberi Eli.

Deadline of submission is before or no later than 5pm on Nov 1.

The awards presentation ceremony will be held this

Dec 13 at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here.

For more information, call Councillor Abdullah Jaini on 013-830 9436, Councillor Karambir Singh (016-878 5500), Jenifer Leku (085-420215) or Shamberi Eli (085-422095).