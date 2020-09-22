Putrajaya will suffer, not Sabah – CM

SANDAKAN: Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdals said Putrajaya is going to be the one to suffer if it goes against Sabah, not the other way around.

He said this in response to Federal Government leaders that had been telling subtle threats that Sabah would suffer if it was not in line with the Federal Government.

“No, Sabah will not face difficulty if it is not politically aligned with Putrajaya. Remember a large portion of the government’s wealth is from Sabah.

“They say if we don’t support Barisan Nasional (BN), Sabah will face difficult times. But if we (Sabah) don’t give our oil and gas, then Kuala Lumpur instead will face a hard time,” he said.

Shafie who is also president of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), said this during a Kupi-Kupi session held at the Hung Fatt Restaurant here, showing his support for Warisan Plus (DAP) candidates in Tanjong Papat, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, and Elopura, Calvin Chong Ket Kiun.

Meanwhile, Shafie said he had banned the export of timber in Sabah to stop certain parties from ‘stealing’ Sabah’s timber.

“They don’t exactly steal. It is (Tan Sri) Musa Aman (former Chief Minister) who gave licenses to companies, gave them land; some receiving over 60,000 hectares, while one (company he gave) 100,000 hectares, for how many years? For 10 years, from 2005 to 2015,” he said, while showing the attendees letters from the Sabah Forestry Department.

“I have all the data,” he said.

Shafie also said he is filing a civil suit against Musa as there is missing land from Yayasan Sabah.

“I ask in court, where is the one million acres of land that belonging to Yayasan Sabah? Where is it now?

“In Benta Wasan there is 40,000 (acres), Sook 50,000 (acres) land, where are those lands? The lands are gone. The timber is also gone. Even elephants have to go out of the forest now,” he said.