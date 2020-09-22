Sabah polls: EC awaits Putrajaya’s decision on voting for Covid-19 patients

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 22): The Election Commissioner (EC) is still waiting for further instructions from Putrajaya on whether to allow positive Covid-19 patients to come out and vote this Saturday, its chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said.

“We are also waiting for the Health Ministry and hope to receive a reply soon. We will have a special meeting with the Health Ministry, the National Security Council and other relevant authorities to discuss this matter.

“At this moment, we do not have any official decision yet,” he told the media when met at the Police Officer’s Mess in Kepayan for early voting for the state polls.

When asked if a new date will be set for Covid-19 patients if they are allowed to vote, Abdul Ghani said certain procedures and aspects have to be taken into account, including further directive from the Health Ministry.

“This Covid-19 pandemic involves national security and we must not take it lightly,” he said.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador revealed that some 270 police officers and personnel could not cast their votes as they were under self-quarantine.

He said most of the officers and personnel are stationed in Lahad Datu, while some are from other districts.

“Most of the offficers and personnel are from the General Operation Force (GOF) station in Lahad Datu who were part of the units involved in several operations to capture and detain illegal immigrants.

“They were believed infected with the virus after coming into contact with the illegal detainees,” he told the media when met at the Police Officer’s Mess.