SDMC bags Technology Excellence award for Covid-19 control measures

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) utilization of technology to curb the Covid-19 pandemic has been recognised as the committee was awarded yesterday the Malaysian Technology Excellence Award (MTEA) by Singapore Business Review 2020 in Kuala Lumpur today.

SDMC’s initiative for the development of two key applications, namely i-Alerts and enterSarawak, and the seamless integration of both systems was acknowledged by the judging committee from Deloitte Asia Pacific, KPMG Malaysia, BDO, Crowe Growth Consulting as well as Ernst & Young Advisory Services as riding the disruption wave and leading the technological revolution by leveraging on technology as a key catalyst to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak.

The award was received by Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) general manager Dr Zaidi Razak on behalf of Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.

“We want to be the leader in the Digitalisation of Malaysia; being at the forefront, realising The Right Honourable Chief Minister of Sarawak’s vision of a robust Digital Economy,” he commented on the occasion.

The only other to win under the (non-profit or government organisations) category, is the Ministry of Health for Data Analytics.

As strategised by SMA, the applications, which focus on data interoperability, allows for the harmonised approach of collecting and transmitting data between stakeholders, decision makers and the public.

This empowered the State to channel all relevant information via a single and globally interoperable information structure thus avoiding the unnecessary complexity in systems and improve overall efficiency.

The uniformity of these platform creates speed, systemization and standardization which improves overall efficiency across the entire disaster lifecycle thus allowing enterSarawak to be seamlessly applied across 33 Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security centres (ICQS) in Sarawak immediately during MCO creating touch less border security while i- Alerts acts as the Core Integrated Disaster Management Platform for SDMC.

The open standards for the system also ensure enhanced scaling and improved efficiency of the timeliness of the transfer of information. Furthermore, by making full use of existing data in the disaster management sector, i-Alerts can adopt mechanisms that ensure resource verification, findability, accessibility, interoperability, reuse and leverage the growth of existing Government Open Data initiatives.

The system is developed in collaboration with SOCOE Sdn Bhd.