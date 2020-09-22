Security under control, go out and vote, says ESSCom commander

LAHAD DATU (Sept 22): The Eastern Sabah Security Sabah Command (ESSCom) commander DCP Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman has urged the people not to be worry as the security of all areas under ESSZone are under control.

“We have secure almost all the areas on the land and at the sea. We are also actively on the move right now.

“All ten teams which set up by ESSCom have been also mobilise to the area that have been identified to ensure such incident (chaos) will not occur,” he said when met during the early voting at General Operation Force (GOF) Battalion 17 today.

He casted his vote at around 10am.

Ahmad Fuad confirmed that ESSCom had received and confirmed the information of the the influx of illegal immigrants to create trouble during the state election.

Considering that the security in the area is under control, he encouraged the people to go out during the election day.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fuad also disclosed that a total of 187 personnel of ESSCom was involved in the early voting process today.

He added half of them casted their votes at Lahad Datu Police Headquarters, while another half in Battalion 17.

When asked to comment on Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) leader Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi’s statement about the security forces, Ahmad Fuad said he had no comment.

“I am not a politician and I do not have the capacity to talk about this, let my highest boss talk about this,” he added.