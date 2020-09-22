Senior citizen found dead, believed murdered

KUCHING: A 66-year-old woman was found dead, suspected of being murdered, at a house in Kampung Rampangi, Samariang here yesterday.

Dara Mohamad was found unconscious on a chair in the house around 6.30am.

Paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) who were called to the scene confirmed that the senior citizen had died.

Meanwhile, Kuching district acting police chief Superintendent Merbin Lisa said following the discovery, a 27-year-old man was arrested at around 6.30am yesterday to assist in the investigation of the case.

According to Merbin, the murder could have happened between 7.30pm on Sunday and 6.30am yesterday.

“Initial investigation revealed that the senior citizen could have been murdered between 7.30pm on Sunday and 6.30am yesterday.

“It was also revealed that prior to the murder there was an argument between the victim and the suspect about money,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The suspect, who was a family member of the victim, was also believed to be staying with the victim.

Meanwhile, a female relative who happened to visit Dara at her house yesterday found her lifeless body on a chair.

“The female relative alerted the police and the father of the suspect, and the latter who arrived at 7am at the house then contacted his friends to help look for the suspect,” he said.

The suspect was later found in an abandoned house not far from the crime scene.

According to Merbin, checks on the suspect found that he had two past criminal records involving drugs.

During the arrest yesterday morning, the suspect was also found to be positive for methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been sent to the SGH forensic unit for further action.