Teen loses life in bid to save drowning friend in Segedup river

KUCHING (Sept 22): A 14-year-old boy has drowned in a river in Kampung Segedup, Batu Kawa, today after he is said to have attempted to save a friend from drowning.

Hairi Hakimi’s body was recovered at 11.35am about 4.5 metres from where he was last seen, said a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesman.

The deceased at 15 other friends had gone to the river to bath at around 9.30am and Hairi had tried to save a friend who was struggling in the water.

“We were informed that the victim was trying to save a friend who was drowning, but unfortunately the victim himself disappeared under water.

“We were also informed that he (Hairi) himself was not a good swimmer but he risked his life to save their friend,” he said.

Bomba had launched the search and rescue (SAR) operation after a report was received at 9.46 am.

The victim’s body has been handed over to the Police and sent to the Forensic Medical Department of Sarawak General Hospital.

The SAR operation was also joined by villagers and family members of the victim.