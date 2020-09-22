Two cops arrested for alleged vote-buying attempt, Sabah CP confirms

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 22): Two policemen have been arrested for allegedly receiving money to “buy votes” for a candidate in the Sabah state election.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali confirmed the arrest and said the personnel have been handed to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation.

“Yes, police have arrested two personnel for allegedly involved in bribery. We have forwarded the case to the MACC,” he said.

According to a source, both suspects were detained for allegedly receiving and distributing money for buying votes for a candidate in the polls.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy , when contacted, confirmed the matter but decline to comment further amid investigation.