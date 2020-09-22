Unemployed man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography in Miri

MIRI (Sept 22): Police have arrested a 62-year-old unemployed man yesterday (Sept 21) for alleged possession of child pornographic videos and pictures.

District deputy police chief Supt Sabri Zainol confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who is married but without children.

“The suspect was arrested after we received a tipoff from Bukit Aman D11 (Sexual/Domestic Violence/Child Abuse Investigation Division) branch on the suspect’s alleged involvement in the distribution and uploading of pornographic videos and pictures involving children,” said Zainol.

Acting on the tipoff, a team of policemen led by ASP Unang Giang raided the suspect’s house in Lutong at around 3.30pm.

Upon inspection, the police found several child pornographic video compact discs (VCD) and digital video discs (DVD) and also illicit child pornography pictures.

“The police seized these items and other peripherals including a monitor, PC, keyboard, external hard drive, modem, headphones and a handphone,” said Sabri.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to have developed an interest in child pornography and also adult pornography for many years and that he started to collect and store the illicit materials to satisfy his own lust.

“The suspect told police that he had never distributed or had been in a group who had access to child pornography,” said Zainol.

The police are investigating the case under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.