Warisan: Political alignment not mandatory

KOTA KINABALU: Political alignment between Sabah and the Federal government is not mandatory for the state’s development and is not part of the Malaysian Constitution or Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) secretary general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr.

Loretto said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah chief Datuk Hajiji Noor’s election call for Sabah to support the peninsular-based party in order to get provisions deviated from the real Sabah and federal relations context.

He added Hajiji’s statement regarding Sabah’s need for help from the Federal government reflected on his inability to uphold the dignity of the state.

“Hajiji has said the people of Sabah need help and assistance from the Federal government and whatever assistance extended by the Federal government, the people will happily accept it,” he said in a statement here on Sunday.

“There is truth to what Hajiji said but what has sparked anger amongst us all is when we are treated as stupid when Muhyiddin came to Sabah on August 31, 2020 and said development would be easier if the political party that governs Sabah is in line with the Perikatan Nasional that governs Putrajaya.

“And on September 18, Muhyiddin once again came and stated that non-mandatory allocation will be guaranteed for the same reason, which is political parralellism between Sabah and the federal.

“I would like to state to Hajiji here that there is no provision in the Malaysian Constitution or the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) which says political alignment between Sabah and the Federal should exist to ensure development, non-mandatory provision and distribution of the annual budget to Sabah,” he added.

Loretto also pointed out the injustice of turning the distribution of development and annual budget into a political agenda, which had been practised by Umno since the 1980s and completely opposed by Warisan.

“We are bored of seeing the behavior of top Umno leaders from the other side who came to Sabah and promised allocation after allocation while Sabah has contributed billions of ringgit from our petroleum and palm oil to the Federal Government.

“And we will also not forget that during the Umno/BN era of ruling, many Members of Parliament from Sabah have already debated the issue of poverty and injustice in the distribution of development allocations such as Ghapur Salleh, Marcus Mojigoh, Jonathan Yasin and many more but the same thing still happens every election time in this state.

“Therefore, Warisan will bring the issue of political parallelism between Sabah and the Federation to the parliamentary level before the GE15 (15th General Election) is held and I am sure, we have friends from Selangor and Penang who can help us in this matter.

“This is a very serious matter and must be resolved at the highest level because the political parties governing the Federal Government should not use the government proceeds accumulated for the purpose of attracting voters in Sabah with the promise of greater or non-mandatory provisions.

“The Federal Government accumulated collection, which is also generated from individual and corporate tax collection, should be distributed fairly and after looking at the needs and interests. This is what the Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie meant with the Government-to-Government (G2G) raised through a series of his talks,” explained Loretto.

Loretto said Warisan Plus has the ability to design a prudent and fair Federal Government administrative system in the next GE15 and the people of Sabah should continue to support the Warisan Plus candidates this September 26 election day.

“We forgive the weak Bersatu Sabah leaders like Hajiji Mohd Noor, Masidi Manjun and Azizah Mohd Dun, who do not dare to stand up and defend the state’s honor and dignity and we vote Warisan Plus candidates as a symbolic sign that we do not want frog and weak candidates,” he said.

“We do not want Sabah to continue to be lured by various promises made by the Perikatan Nasional and Umno, and this will be the direction and struggle of Parti Warisan Sabah at the national level as we want to free Sabah from the grip of BN that has always said that we are weak and unable to be independent,” he asserted.