Wisma ZhongHua to be increased to 22 storeys

KOTA KINABALU: The United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) has accepted the proposal by Arah Permai Sdn Bhd, the developer of Wisma ZhongHua project at Karamunsing, to heighten the development from 16 to 22 floors.

The association has also passed a resolution to negotiate with the developer to increase its existing offer of RM16 million worth of hotel suites to the landowners, namely Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC) and USCCAKK, up to RM20 million and be paid for in cash rather than in kind.

The developer’s offer was put to a vote during USCCAKK’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) cum election and Mid-Autumn Festival celebration here on Sunday, where 10 member associations voted in favour of the offer and five voted against.

The associations that agreed to the developer’s offer with USCCAKK’s request for the hotel suites be exchanged for cash were Sze Yi Association West Coast, Sabah, Kota Kinabalu Teochew Association, Sabah San Chiang Association, Kota Kinabalu Kwong Siew Association, Tai Poo Community Association of Sabah, Lung Yen Association Kota Kinabalu, Sabah Northern Chinese Association, Foochow Association Kota Kinabalu, Sabah Ann Koai Association and Sabah Eng Choon Association.

The five associations which voted against were Kota Kinabalu Hokkien Association, Kota Kinabalu Hakka Association, Hainan Association Kota Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu Hin Ann Association and Sabah Nam Ann Association.

The long-delayed project is a joint venture (JV) between Arah Permai Sdn Bhd as the developer, SUCCC and USCCAKK as the landowners.

USCCAKK executive secretary Datuk Wong Yit Ming said the association had passed a resolution to sell the land where the Wisma ZhongHua project is sited for RM40 million, but the decision was opposed by many Chinese community leaders.

He said the association had humbly accepted the Chinese community’s suggestion not to sell the land and stick with the JV agreement signed in 2013. He said USCCAKK and SUCCC subsequently signed an agreement with the developer allowing the latter to delay the commencement of construction to October 10 this year.

On September 3, the USCCAKK committee had received a letter the developer detailing its latest offer.

In the letter, Arah Permai states that the company accepts Wisma ZhongHua Building Committee’s request to bear the premium for land use conversion and quit rent amounting to RM8.224 million and RM587,400 respectively.

The developer also proposed to add six storeys to the existing development plan, which will heighten the building from 16 to 22 storeys.

In doing so, the developer has revised USCCAKK and SUCCC’s entitlements. The developer has offered to retain the landowners’ entitlement of the five-star banquet hall worth RM40 million and 40 percent of the profits generated from the carpark as stipulated in the JV agreement inked in 2013.

On top of that, the developer has made an additional offer of RM16 million worth of hotel suites to USCCAKK and SUCCC, whilst requesting the RM600,000 penalty for the extension of commencement date to October 10, 2021 be made payable via four quarterly instalments of RM150,000 per instalment.

The developer has promised to hand over USCCAKK and SUCCC’s entitlements to Wisma ZhongHua in 42 months after October 31, 2021.

Yit Ming said the USCCAKK committee had passed a resolution to accept Arah Permai’s offer on September 7. At the same time, the committee authorized the president, Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen, to make a better counteroffer, including for the RM16 million worth of hotel suites to be paid in cash.

Meanwhile, Sabah Ann Koai Association president Datuk Tan Kim Beng said the Gross Development Value (GDV) of the Wisma ZhongHua project was RM600 million yet the landowners, namely USCCAKK and SUCCC, only enjoyed RM65 million, or 11 percent, of returns from the project.

Hence, he proposed USCCAKK to make a counteroffer to the developer to increase its offer of RM16 million worth of hotel suites to between RM16 million and RM20 million and be paid for in cash.

The proposal was accepted in the AGM.

Tan also opined that the penalty for the extension of commencement of the project should be increased from RM600,000 to RM1.2 million as the landowners have twice agreed to the postponement.

“Having cash in more important, because cash is king.”

On another note, Susan was re-elected as the president of USCCAKK without contest, as well as the deputy president Datuk Chua Soon Ping, vice presidents Datuk Wong Hai Ming, Choi Kwok Cheung and Richard Lee Fuh Min.

Meanwhile, Simon Hong was appointed as the vice president, Baby Gan as secretary general, Yee That Hian as treasurer and Chia Fook Soon as welfare bureau chief.

Susan also thanked the Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) for paying USCCAKK the last instalment of RM150,000 for the Menggatal Chinese Cemetery.

KKCCCI has been making an annual instalment of RM150,000 to USCCAKK since 2011 as part of a joint venture agreement for the cemetery.

“This year, we have received the final instalment of the total sum of RM1.5 million.

“The RM150,000 received has also been distributed equally among the 15 member associations of USCCAKK on July 3,” she added.