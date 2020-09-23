30 schools in Lahad Datu closed till further notice

KOTA KINABALU: State Education Director Dr Mistirine Radin has announced the immediate closure of 30 schools in Lahad Datu until further notice.

The schools are located in the town area, Silam and Silabukan, she said adding that the closure of the schools were upon the advice of the Education Ministry.

This is part of the effort to assist the district disaster committee and Health Ministry to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus, she said.

However students in Form 5 and Form 6 in five secondary schools are still required to attend classes.

“I hope that the teachers and students in these five schools comply with the SOP to stop the spread of Covid-19,” Mistirine said in a statement on Tuesday.

She also disclosed that in Tawau SK. Ladang Tiger, which was closed on Sept 14 will only reopen on Sept 27.

In Kunak, SMK Kunak has been ordered closed from Sept 15 to 29, SK Kunak Jaya from Sept 15 to 28 and SMK Kunak 2 from Sept 21 to Oct 5.

All the schools were closed in order for the authorities to carry out a disinfection exercise there.

In Lahad Datu, nine schools have been ordered to close for two weeks namely, SMK Agaseh from Sept 9, SK St Stephens from Sept 17, SMK Silabukan, SK St Dominic, SK Bikang, SK Permai, SK Pekan and SK Binuang, all from Sept 19 and SMK Tungku from Sept 21.

“During the schools’ closure, all teaching and lessons from pre-school to Form 4 will be conducted online and offline and project based learning is welcomed,” she said.