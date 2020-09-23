All Yayasan Sarawak international secondary schools offer IGSE — Manyin

KUCHING: All Yayasan Sarawak international secondary schools will offer the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) offered by the Cambridge Assessment International Education Board.

Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin said IGCSE has a strong reputation for its rigour and is highly regarded worldwide.

He noted that in Malaysia, more than 10,000 students sit for IGCSE examinations every year.

He said in addition to IGCSE, students will also be prepared to take Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations as private candidate.

“As there is an 80 to 85 percent overlap in the IGCSE and SPM Science and Mathematics curriculum, taking both IGSCE and SPM is possible.

“This will ensure that our students will have the option to enter quality overseas institutions with their IGCSE certificate or enter local universities with their SPM certificate.

“This is also to give opportunity to our students to obtain the necessary credit in SPM Bahasa Malaysia to qualify for employment in the government sector,” he said at the earth-breaking ceremony of the first Yayasan Sarawak international secondary school at Mile 12, Kuching-Serian Road here yesterday.

He said the state government would build the proposed five international schools close to urban centres.

“There will be two schools in Kuching and one each in Sibu, Bintulu and Miri. The State Planning Authority has already approved sites for Miri, Bintulu, Sibu and the site that we are on is for one of the schools in Kuching. The site for the second school in Kuching is still being finalised,” he added.

Manyin said the schools will cater to students from Year 7 to Year 11 or Form 1 to Form 5 and they will offer a range of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities geared for character development.

Among the main activities will be those that develop leadership capacity, moral strength, communication skills, digital skills, and creativity and innovation.

He said through these programmes and activities the state government also hoped to build their capacity for success by nurturing values such as grit and tenacity, perseverance, discipline and positive attitude.

All the five schools, he added, will provide boarding facilities for 80 per cent of their students except for Miri which will provide boarding for all its students.

He pointed out that boarding also contributes to character development. Manyin said student selection will be inclusive, meaning that students from all races, strata and origin can enter as long as they are Sarawakians and meet the selection criteria.

“However, there will be a quota for students from well-to-do families and they will have to pay the full fees.

“Students from M40 families will receive partial subsidy while students from B40

families will receive full subsidy,” he said.

He said when fully developed, each school will have a total enrolment of 500 students with 100 students in each level.

For each level, there will be four classes with 25 students in each class. The small class size will be kept so that the interaction between students and their teachers can be more effective.

He said three of the classes will be for STEM stream and one class will be for Arts stream.