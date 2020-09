KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today claimed majority support of MPs to form a government, and will hold an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

The PKR president said the majority of those supporting him are “Malay-Muslim MPs”, claiming that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government is practically over today.

“Thank God I have solid and convincing support from MPs to be presented to the Agong,” he told reporters here. — MalayMail

MORE TO COME