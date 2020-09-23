Anwar: My govt will be Bumi-majority but inclusive, with fair representation

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today promised to form an inclusive government despite stressing that it would still be one that is predominantly led by Bumiputera and Malay-Muslim leaders.

After claiming to have the support of the majority of Dewan Rakyat to form a government, the PKR president also listed several of the traits that his government will possess if it gets to be formed, which includes being representative but also recognising Malay privileges.

“This government will represent all people, with majority Malay-Bumiputera majority and fair representation of all races in this country,” he told reporters.

“We are committed to uphold the principles of the constitution that recognises the position of Islam, the sovereignty of Malay rulers, to uphold the position of Malay language as the official language, as well as the special position of the Malays and Bumiputera as well as give assurance to defend the rights of all races.”

“I promise to form a government with integrity and commitment to address the crisis that befell the country, and put an end to corruption and fight for the wellbeing of the people,” he added.

Soon after he took power, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had then promised to be a prime minister for all Malaysians, as the country remains divided across ethno-religious and class lines.

Following the swearing in of Muhyiddin, some social media users have claimed to have seen and faced an increase of racial posts against critics of the Pagoh MP and his coalition government with Malay nationalist party Umno and Islamist party PAS.

Communications and Multimedia minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah had also then downplayed the dominance of Malay ministers and deputies in the Perikatan Nasional government, and suggested instead that it can still be an inclusive one.

There are 63 Malay or Bumiputera MPs among the current ministers and deputies, compared to five ethnic Chinese and two ethnic Indians.

There are also just nine women in total, compared to 61 men.

In a hurriedly called press conference at the Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur here, Anwar earlier claimed to have majority support of MPs to form a government, and announced that he would be holding an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

However, when asked to list down the exact number of MPs supporting him, Anwar refused to do so pending the audience with the Agong. – Malay Mail