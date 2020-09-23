Anwar only thinks of becoming PM, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (Sept 23): Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said today that Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was not thinking of the country’s best interest when he claimed to have the majority in Parliament.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu supreme council member said he was concerned that Anwar’s announcement could cause political instability and frighten off investors.

“Anwar was not thinking about the country, the people or the economy. He was not thinking about things like that, he was only thinking of becoming the prime minister,” he said when contacted by Utusan Borneo.

Wan Junaidi, who is the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, also explained that not anyone can ask the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint them as prime minister when the seat is not vacant.

He said when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed as the prime minister in March this year, it happened after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had resigned from the post.

Wan Junaidi added that Article 43 of the Federal Constitution, clearly states that the King has no power to dismiss the prime minister but only to appoint the prime minister when there was a vacancy or when the serving prime minister had lost confidence in parliament.

“Where is the proof (that Muhyiddin has lost confidence)? Was it through a Parliament session, was there a motion tabled? None. Statutory declarations cannot be used,” said Wan Junaidi.

He also pointed out that the weekly federal Cabinet meeting was held as usual today and this showed that the Perikatan Nasional government under Muhyiddin was still intact in spite of Anwar’s claims.

Wan Junaidi believed that Anwar had made the announcement to influence the Sabah state polls this Saturday.

At a press conference in Kuala Lumpur this morning, Anwar had claimed to now have a “strong, formidable majority” to form the next government, adding that Muhyiddin’s government had fallen.

However, he refused to reveal just how many of the Dewan Rakyat’s 222 members are now with him or from which party they are from, pending an audience with the Yang-di Pertuan Agong.