Anwar says Muhyiddin welcomed to join his govt, no issue with Bersatu president

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today welcomed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to join him and serve in any position that he wishes, should he get to form a government.

In his press conference today, the Opposition Leader said he “has no personal issue” with Muhyiddin, who had ousted Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and brought Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to form the Perikatan Nasional government where he is now prime minister.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin, now with this number, has fallen as prime minister. I welcome him to work together. I do not have any personal issues with him,” Anwar told the press here.

“His willingness to work together would be helpful so that changes, power transition happens peacefully and properly, and if he is ready, he can prepare himself to serve in any appropriate position.”

Muhyiddin was formerly home minister in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

The Pagoh MP was then sworn in as prime minister in March, after Istana Negara said he had the majority support compared to other candidates then following the fall of the PH administration.

He now leads the Perikatan Nasional coalition government, together with former political enemies Umno and PAS.

Back in April, Anwar had called on Muhyiddin at the latter’s office, but said both of them merely spoke about the government’s effort to contain the outbreak, including economic stimulus packages to cushion the impact to Malaysia’s economy.

In a hurriedly called press conference at the Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur here, Anwar earlier claimed to have majority support of MPs to form a government, and announced that he would be holding an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

However, when asked to list down the exact number of MPs supporting him, Anwar refused to do so pending the audience with the Agong. – Malay Mail