Anwar says ‘no traitors’ backing him

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today suggested that former Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PKR politicians who defected to Perikatan Nasional (PN) are not part of those who are now backing him to form a government.

After announcing that he has the majority, the Port Dickson MP replied in the negative when asked if he would accept “traitors” into the new coalition government that would be form should he receive the assent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Of course there will be a new coalition. I will have to discuss with the new partners, including the formidable former partners,” he told reporters.

“In the list, I don’t see them, yet,” Anwar replied when asked about the so-called “traitors”, to cheers and applause from his supporters.

In late February, then PKR deputy president Azmin led 10 MPs to leave the party to support Perikatan Nasional (PN), triggering one of the country’s worst political crises and shortening the rule of PH, the coalition he helped put in power.

Azmin is now international trade and industry minister in the PN government. Others who followed him included now local housing minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and communications minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

They are now in Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Anwar also clarified that his wife and former deputy prime minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, will not be named in the same position.

“Deputy prime minister? Not Azizah. She will be deputy and advisor and lover and of course wife,” he said, when asked about Dr Wan Azizah’s position in the new administration.

Anwar also stressed that his government will not be a “backdoor government”, adding that it is one which received the rightful mandate of the people, “with clear principles and policies.”

In a hurriedly called press conference at the Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur, here, Anwar claimed to have majority support of MPs to form a government, and announced that he would be holding an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

However, when asked to list down the exact number of MPs supporting him, Anwar refused to do so pending the audience with the Agong. – Malay Mail