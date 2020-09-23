Anwar to make ‘important announcement’ this afternoon?

KUCHING (Sept 23): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called a press conference at 12pm in Kuala Lumpur today to make an “important announcement”, which has set tongues wagging.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil did not elaborate on what he meant by “important announcement” in his invitation to the media but it has fueled speculations about a possible shift in the Dewan Rakyat.

Malaysian Insight in its report this morning said that “it may have something to do with a parliamentary majority”, citing a source as saying: “It’s something important, for real.”

Sin Chew Daily reported on its website that it had learned that Anwar could announce that he now has 123 parliamentary seats in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

It also said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader was expected to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Citing party source, the Malaysian Insight claimed further that Anwar now has the backing of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the state ruling coalition.

However, it pointed out that it had contacted Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is senior vice president of GPS component Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu, and he had denied any knowledge of this.

With Anwar supposedly making a move on Putrajaya, there has been talk that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin could dissolve parliament today.

Muhyiddin is indeed scheduled to make a televised address at 2.30pm today but according to information being circulated, he is expected to deliver a special “Kita Prihatin” (We care) address.

Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional is reportedly hanging by a thread in parliament with just 113 seats.

The loose coalition, which is backed by GPS among other parties, took power following the fall of PH in February this year after just two years of toppling the Barisan Nasional government in the 2018 general election.

Muhyiddin had said in Sabah last week, that how soon he called a snap election would depend on the outcome of the state election.

At the same time, there has been calls for the Sarawak state election to be held simultaneously with the general elections. The Sarawak election is due next year.