Anwar’s claim tantamount to ‘sabotaging’ country, says MCA chief

SANDAKAN (Sept 23): MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said today that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim to have the majority in parliament to form a new government was “tantamount to sabotaging the country”.

He said the Parti Keadilan Rakyat president’s announcement in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon was “spooking investor confidence at a time when we need to do all we can to revive the country.”

Wee, who is Transport Minister, pointed out that the KLCI had shed 10.5 points right after Anwar made his what Wee called a “sham announcement.”

“Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is back to his old tricks. Remember when he tried to pull the same con job over the rakyat back on 16 September 2008 when he promised he had 30 MPs to crossover to form the government?

“Absolutely nothing but (hot) ‘air’ came from that episode,” he said.

Wee insisted that MCA and Barisan Nasional still fully supported Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Under his able leadership, Perikatan Nasional (PN) as a functional government has won global praise in containing Covid-19 in the past six months and keeping the country’s economy on an even keel despite much hardship and obstacles due to the pandemic.

“Anwar Ibrahim should be more responsible as a senior politician, especially with the Sabah state elections happening right now. The stability of the country is much more important than his obsession with being PM,” he said.

Earlier today, Anwar claimed that he had a “strong, formidable majority” to form the next government, pointing out that Muhyiddin’s government had fallen.

However, he refused to reveal just how many of the Dewan Rakyat’s 222 members were now with him and which party they were from, pending an audience with the Agong.