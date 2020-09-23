BN candidate wants to help Likas develop

KOTA KINABALU: ‘Change Takes Courage’ is Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for Likas, Dr Chang Kee Ying’s tagline for this 16th state election.

The 32-year-old dentist who was involved in voluntary work with NGOs got her courage to contest in the coming state election as she wants to help Likas develop and grow as there is much potential there.

“I envisage Likas with better facilities that the people here can use. We have a sports complex which we can turn into an excellence centre or sports academy. We can engage experts to provide professional coaching to those interested.

“This way we can attract youths to participate in health activities and develop athletes for the state,” said Chang who is contesting for the first time in the election. She is in a seven-cornered fight for the constituency which has about 15,000 voters.

She said that residents in Likas have complained about how difficult it was to get in touch with the former assemblyman when they have issues that needed to be resolved.

“This will be a thing of the past because if given the mandate by the constituents, I will make sure that there will be a service centre with a team ready to serve the people and address their issues.

“Let the people come to us with their problems and feedback. They can be part of the effort to make Likas a better place to live in,” said Chang who joined MCA in 2015.

She wants to see improvement in all aspects in Likas and would love to have a bigger community centre where they can provide space for the residents’ activities and also to conduct workshops, training and courses for the public to learn new skills.

“We can have support group meetings as well as a legal team to give free legal advice. I also want to create a platform for the youths to come together because most are now very active in volunteerism especially in environment conservation and looking after the welfare of stray animals,” she said.

Chang, an animal lover said that nowadays most of those who care about the animals’ welfare would just go and feed stray animals.

“Sometimes they will donate cash and kind to animal shelters but actually we can come together to brainstorm and see what else we can do,” she said.

Likas, Chang opined is considered quite an urbanised developed place and the residents there would like more development therefore a lot of things can be improved not only for us but also for others.

“My pledge to the people of Likas is that I will be there with you and for you because I know all you need is for someone to be with you when you are going through the ups and downs.

“I am not here for the fame or glory, I have the calling to serve the people. There will be those curious and ask me why I did not just continue my work with the NGO and charitable organisations. To me, this would only serve a certain group in the community. By being in this platform as a state elected representative, I can help everyone,” she said adding that she was active in Mercy Malaysia Sabah chapter and the FCAS women’s movement.

“I am given this opportunity. I will not waste it. I am ready to face all the criticisms and accusations that I am contesting for financial gains. I am not rich but I have a good profession and a comfortable life. Why am I here? I believe this is God’s will, he is with me and will help me through this with his grace,” she said.

Chang in her election manifesto said she wants to provide women in the constituency with all the support they need and this included the setting up of a health check facility for them.

She also wants to encourage community participation governance where local residents can give their feedback on how best to make Likas liveable.

“I pledge to encourage young people’s participation in issues of urban governance and urban policy development as well as to instil volunteerism and support life skills,” she said, adding that she wants to create a better management of recycled waste collection centres.