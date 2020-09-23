Covid-19: Malaysia records 82 new cases, with 60 from Sabah

PUTRAJAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country remained at two digits yesterday, with 82 cases reported, of which 60 were recorded in Sabah, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the 72 locally- transmitted and 10 imported cases reported in the past 24 hours took the cumulative total to 10,358 cases.

“The local transmissions involved 60 Malaysians and 12 foreigners. As for the 60 cases detected in Sabah, 41 were from the Benteng LD Cluster; six each from the Pulau Cluster and Selamat Cluster; five from the Bangau-Bangau Cluster (new cluster); as well as one each from the community screening and referral screening case at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” he told a press conference on the Covid-19 situation here.

He said the latest development also took the overall tally of infectivity cases to 665. As for the remaining 12 local transmissions, Dr Noor Hisham said 10 cases were reported in Kedah, with nine involving the Sungai Cluster and one screening case in the administrative Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area in Kota Setar, apart from one pre-procedure screening at a medical centre in Selangor and one symptomatic screening case at Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching.

He said of the 10 imported cases, nine involved individuals returning from India and one from Indonesia.

Dr Noor Hisham said 168 recoveries were recorded yesterday, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 9,563 cases – or 92.3 per cent of the total number of cases.

“No new deaths were reported today (Tuesday), with the death toll remaining at 130. To date, nine cases are under treatment in intensive care, with two of them requiring respiratory assistance,” said Dr Noor Hisham. — Bernama