Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total at 703

KUCHING (Sept 23): Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 cases today, maintaining the number of accumulated positive cases at 703.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat, which revealed this in a statement today, also said one new recovery was reported at Sibu Hospital today and the patient was allowed to be discharged.

This brings the number of Covid-19 recoveries and cases discharged from hospitals in Sarawak to 681 or 96.87 per cent of all cases.

“A total of three cases are still being treated at hospital’s isolation wards. They comprise one at Sg Buloh Hospital in Selangor, one at Sarawak General Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital. None of them are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Another case, which was reported under Sandakan, Sabah is also currently receiving treatment at Bintulu Hospital,” it said.

Statistics provided by SDMC secretariat also showed Kuching as the only ‘yellow-zone’ district in Sarawak after recording a locally transmitted case yesterday.

The remaining 39 districts remain as green zones as there were no locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported in these districts within the last 14 days.

On a related matter, SDMC secretariat said the Alam Cluster remains the only Covid-19 cluster still active in the state, although all eight patients from this cluster have recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospital.

The statement also said that today, 11 new cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) were recorded. Two of them were still waiting laboratory test results while the rests were tested negative for the coronavirus.

With no deaths reported, the state’s Covid-19 death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 2.7 per cent of total cases.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, there were 19 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total number of current PUS to 646 individuals at 11 hotels statewide.

The statement also mentioned the police issued three compound notices on individuals comprising one each in Miri, Kota Samarahan and Betong for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.