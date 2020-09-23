DAP says backing Anwar to form govt, provided he has the numbers

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): DAP reiterated today it will throw its support behind Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government, provided he has the majority support he claims among Dewan Rakyat.

In a short statement, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said that its 42 MPs are ready to support the PKR president.

“We take note of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement earlier that he already has sufficient support from Members of Parliament to form the Federal Government.

“In line with the decision of the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council, 42 DAP MPs will give support to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister if he has enough numbers to form the government,” Lim said.

Last week, Anwar insisted that he has enough support within Pakatan Harapan (PH) to become prime minister should the pact win back Putrajaya.

He was responding to earlier reports quoting Lim, that Anwar should give way to Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal should he not get the support.

In a hurriedly called press conference at the Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur, here, Anwar claimed to have majority support of MPs to form a government, and announced that he would be holding an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

However, when asked to list down the exact number of MPs supporting him, Anwar refused to do so pending the audience with the Agong. – Malay Mail