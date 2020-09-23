Father among two to enter defence on rape charges

KOTA KINABALU: Two men were ordered by the Sessions Court here to enter their defence on separate rape charges.

In the first case, Mohammad Hafiz Jeral, 24, who appeared before judge Elsie Primus, was accused of raping 12-year-and-seven-month-old girl at an apartment in Sulaman at 10pm on June 10, 2019.

The accused was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The judge fixed December 11 and 15 for the accused to enter his defence.

The prosecution had called eight witnesses to testify against Mohammad Hafiz, who was represented by counsel Mohd Ari Nadzrah Abd Rahman, since the prosecution’s trial started on January 6.

In the second case, a 39-year-old man was alleged to have raped his little daughter in a bedroom at a village house in Sipitang between 7am to 10am on August 11, 2019.

The alleged offence under Section 376 (3) of the same Code carries a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The accused’s defence trial had commenced yesterday and he has opted to give sworn evidence in the trial.

The prosecution had produced seven witnesses to give evidence in the prosecution’s stage against the accused, who was defended by counsel Henry Gudid, which started in December last year.

Both the accused persons were ordered to enter their defence after the judges had satisfied that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the separate cases.†

The duo are currently released on court’s bails, pending disposal of their cases.