GPS denies any involvement with Anwar’s bid to form fed govt, pledges support to Muhyiddin

KUCHING (Sept 23): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has denied any link up with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to form a new federal government, according to its secretary general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

In a statement issued today, he said the component parties in GPS were unwavering in their support to current Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He also said GPS, which is made up of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United Peoples Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), remains committed to the principle of having a stable federal government for the good of the people and the national economy since the country is still at war against Covid-19.

“As Secretary General of GPS and PBB, I would like to remind Datuk Seri Anwar to stop this game of immature politics just for the sake of his personal interests and ambitions. As a veteran and experienced politician, Datuk Seri Anwar should stop any attempts to create instability which would only adversely affect the people and the economy,” he said.

In an interview with Malaysiakini, Nanta, who is Kapit MP and Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, had said he could not understand why Anwar, who had not been in touch with any MPs from GPS, would claims that GPS are part of whatever scheme of his.

“We are not with (Anwar) and we are not going to support him. We are very firmly behind Muhyiddin in Perikatan Nasional,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier today, Anwar held a press conference in Kuala Lumpur to announce that he was on the cusp of forming a new government as he had secured “solid and convincing” majority support from the country’s 222 MPs.

Anwar did not name the MPs nor the parties who purportedly support him but instead claimed that he had the support of individual MPs, including those who previously supported Muhyiddin’s government.

Nanta also said GPS remains firm in strongly rejecting PKR which is allied to those who had made irresponsible and arrogant remarks against Sarawak, such as accusing Sarawak will go bankrupt under the leadership of GPS.

“The state of Sarawak, led by Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg as Chief Minister will continue to give full support to the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. This will bring many benefits to the federal government and Sarawak,” he said.

GPS, which has 18 MPs, was regarded as the kingmaker after helping to form the current PN-Plus federal government in March.

Four MPs from GPS were subsequently appointed to the federal cabinet as full ministers and seven more were made deputy ministers.