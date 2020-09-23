GPS solid as ever with Muhyiddin, PBB reps insist after Anwar claims majority in parliament

KUCHING (Sept 23): Two Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu leaders (PBB) have denied that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has shifted its allegiance to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who claimed today to have the majority in parliament to be prime minister.

PBB vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the claims that GPS MPs had joined Anwar, who is Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president and the leader of Pakatan Harapan (PH), were created to stir up uncertainty and instability in Malaysia.

“Sarawak GPS is as solid as ever with Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. We are not easily swayed and could be pulled by our noses. More so by the likes of Anwar. Anwar must learn to respect us in Sarawak.

“No amount of ‘carrot dangling’ will sway GPS parties. We agreed to team up with PN to create stability to Malaysia’s politics and we will not be despicable in creating instability after that,” said Abdul Karim.

Earlier today, Anwar claimed that he now has a “strong, formidable majority” to form the next government, pointing out that Muhyiddin’s government had fallen.

However, he refused to reveal just how many of the Dewan Rakyat’s 222 members are now with him pending an audience with the Agong.

Santubong MP, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who is a PBB supreme council member, also denied that GPS parliamentarians were split, asserting that they continued to support the leadership of Muhyiddin.

He dismissed the possibility that GPS chairman, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also PBB president, had agreed to the move without discussing with the coalition’s MPs.

“If the chief minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) wants to do something he would have called the (GPS) parliamentarians first. He will not make a decision alone. He is inclusive, and meticulous.

“I do not believe at all that this happened to GPS,” the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister said when contacted by Utusan Borneo after Anwar made his announcement today.