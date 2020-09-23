I’m still the legitimate PM until you can prove your claims, Muhyiddin tells Anwar

KUCHING (Sept 23): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has challenged PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to prove his claim of securing a majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

In a statement this evening, Muhyiddin maintained that his Perikatan Nasional administration was intact.

“This claim needs to be proven through the processes and procedures determined by the Federal Constitution. Without undergoing that process, Datuk Seri Anwar’s statement is a mere allegation.

“Until that is proven, the PN government stands firm and I am the legitimate prime minister,” he said.

He also called on Malaysians to remain calm.

“God willing, this issue will be handled well and in accordance with the law and the Federal Constitution,” Muhyiddin added.

The prime minister’s statement came a few hours after Anwar held a press conference in Kuala Lumpur to announce that he was on the cusp of forming a new government as he had secured “solid and convincing” majority support from the country’s 222 MPs.

Anwar did not name the MPs nor the parties who purportedly support him but instead claimed that he had the support of individual MPs, including those who previously supported Muhyiddin’s government.