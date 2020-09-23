Abdul Karim: Claims of GPS ending ties with PN ‘rubbish’ aimed at influencing Sabah voters

KUCHING (Sept 23): A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leader has rebuffed claims that the state ruling coalition was considering severing ties with Perikatan Nasional (PN) because of friction with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Umno.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah rejected the claims, asserting that they were part of a psychological warfare targeted at voters in the upcoming Sabah state election.

“Rubbish!! This is just rumours and a psywar to influence the voters in Sabah to vote for a Sabahan party,” he said in a text message over WhatsApp when contacted over a report in the Malay Mail today.

“There’s no problem between GPS and PN. The relationship is good. Definitely better then with PH (Pakatan Harapan) parties that have failed us in its two years in the government.”

Malay Mail had cited several anonymous sources in its report today, claiming that the friction arose between the parties over the Petronas deal as well as the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The national oil company had recently paid up RM2.96 billion in state sales tax to Sarawak after initially challenging its right to levy the tax.

Malay Mail said the sources also pointed out at the insistence of Bersatu and PAS to contest seats in the state as worsening the friction between GPS and PN.

“More and more Sarawak GPS leaders have openly talked about leaving the federal government if the demands are made,” a source said in the report.

Several sources were also concerned about delayed negotiations on MA63, which is part and parcel of GPS’ support for the government, the report said.

Sabah goes to the polls on Saturday.