King undergoing treatment at IJN – Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is currently undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, however, said that Al-Sultan Abdullah’s condition was not worrying and His Majesty is expected to be discharged very soon.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah was admitted to the IJN Royal Ward yesterday after His Majesty complained of feeling unwell.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah has been advised to be monitored by doctors for now. His Majesty’s condition is not worrying,” Ahmad Fadil said in a statement today.

He said the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who was in Kota Bharu for a three-day personal visit, has returned to be with Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The people are urged to pray for His Majesty’s speedy recovery and for his continued good health, Ahmad Fadil added. – Bernama