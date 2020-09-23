Ministry helps 46 businesses in Sabah stay afloat

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) successfully kept 46 businesses in Sabah afloat through its Institut Keusahawanan Negara Berhad (Insken) training program during the pandemic period.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the pandemic only proved to naysayers the importance of taking businesses onto the online platform.

“We have no other choice. If we want to overcome Covid-19 using digitization or ICT, the term used in the 90s when we introduced the Malaysian Super Corridor 1993, or artificial intelligence or machine intelligence and such, we will be left behind,” he said when officiating the Insken Business Coaching and Business Enhancement Program 2020 Participant Certificate Presentation ceremony at Raia Hotel here on Monday night.

“It is now proven that high technology, even at a low level like Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and so on, can help our entrepreneurs to boost the sales of their products.

“We have no choice and the parties involved have proven to us that Covid-19 is not only a negative thing, there are also the positives that have shown to those of use who are skeptical or who do not want to accept or embrace technology,” he added.

The Insken Business Coaching and Business Enhancement Program 2020 is an entrepreneur development program to increase the scale of business according to related industries.

It aims to provide guidance to local entrepreneurs to expand and boost business performance.

In addition, entrepreneurs were also able to learn and master the techniques of managing a business effectively.

Program participants who received the certificate were divided into 18 entrepreneurs who underwent comprehensive Insken Business Coaching (IBC) “one-to-one” training for four months, from January 2020 to May 2020, and a total of 28 entrepreneurs from the Business Enhancement Program (BEP) conducted from September 2019 to January 2020.

Wan Junaidi said both programs have succeeded in achieving the set KPIs when 61% or 11 participants of IBC Cafe Restaurant Sabah 2020 participants and 74% of BEP participants in 2019 increased their business sales revenue between 20% to more than 100%, leading to the creation of 24 job opportunities within four months of the program being run.

Insken CEO Muhd Firdaus Azharuddin said all the 46 businesses used the online platform aggressively and 100 % of participants developed their own SOP according to the Movement Control Order situation.

Firdaus said participants also strategized the usage of Grab, Foodpanda, Runner, and Cash on delivery service, among others, to help increase their sales.

Medac secretary general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek were amongst the dignitaries at the ceremony.