Reject those trying to destabilise govt, Muhyiddin tells Malaysians amid claim his govt has fallen

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin urged Malaysians today to reject politicians whom he said are trying to destabilise the current government, following Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that the former’s administration has fallen.

In a special address unrelated to Anwar’s explosive claim of garnering the majority of Parliament just prior to that, Muhyiddin said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is trying to revive the country’s economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but its efforts are being derailed by critics.

“What is needed is a stable and steadfast government with the support and encouragement of you all.

“This is important so that more initiatives to revive the economy and help the people can be implemented effectively by the government,” he said.

“I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, to reject the blind actions of some politicians who deliberately want to affect the political stability and the country’s economic recovery plan which is being implemented well at the moment.

“God willing, we can plan a better future than yesterday. I am confident and believe in the strength of our spirit as Malaysians,” he added.

Muhyiddin was announcing a new stimulus package for those affected by Covid-19 under the name Kerangka Inisiatif Tambahan Prihatin (KitaPrihatin) which includes the continuation of wage subsidy programme and financial aid.

In a hurriedly called press conference at the Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur, Anwar earlier claimed to have majority support of MPs to form a government, and announced that he would be holding an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

Anwar also welcomed Muhyiddin to join him and serve in any position that he wishes in his government, saying he “has no personal issue” with Muhyiddin, who had ousted Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and brought Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to form the Perikatan Nasional government where he is now prime minister.

Muhyiddin was formerly home minister in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

The Pagoh MP was then sworn in as prime minister in March, after Istana Negara said he had the majority support compared to other candidates following the fall of the PH administration.

He now leads the Perikatan Nasional coalition government, together with former political enemies Umno and PAS. – Malay Mail