RMCO: Number of offenders down to double figures

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): The number of individuals flouting the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) dropped back to double figures with the arrest of 65 individuals yesterday.

This comes following three-figure arrests in three consecutive days from Saturday.

In a statement today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said police arrested 35 people for not wearing face masks, eight in relation to premises operating without permission and seven involving physical distancing, among others.

“Of the total, 63 individuals were compounded, while two were remanded,” he said.

On Ops Benteng, he said 32 illegal immigrants, four smugglers and a skipper were arrested, while a boat and three other vehicles were seized.

Meanwhile, he said 32,963 individuals had returned home from abroad so far, with 8,240 still undergoing mandatory quarantine at dedicated quarantine centres nationwide, while 71 had been sent to the hospital for treatment. – Bernama