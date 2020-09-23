Sabah MCA asks why Dr M not campaigning for Warisan Plus

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah MCA treasurer Datuk Chin Kim Hiung on Tuesday asked Warisan Plus leaders why former prime minister Tun Mahathir Mohd has not come to Sabah to campaign for them.

“The State Election is four days away and we have witnessed practically every leader from their federal allies Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Lim Kit Siang, Lim Guan Eng and so many other Pakatan Plus alliance top guns campaigning for their candidates except Mahathir,” Chin said.

Mahathir is supposed to be a close ally of Warisan and their coalition partners and strangely he is absent from their campaign trail, he quipped.

“Have they forgotten someone who has supported the Warisan president as their choice for Prime Minister or they see Mahathir’s presence as a setback to their campaigning because Sabahans don’t like him?” Chin continued.

“Wasn’t it the former premier who announced his backing for the opposition pact’s nomination of Shafie Apdal as the candidate for the country’s Prime Minister in June this year?” he asked.

Chin said maybe Mahathir is feeling the guilt of his “mistreatment” of Sabah during his 22 years as the fourth Prime Minister plus the 22 months as the seventh Prime Minister, that is why he is not coming to help Warisan Plus in their campaign.