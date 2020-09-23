SIS gets leave to commence legal challenge against Selangor Syariah Law

PUTRAJAYA: SIS Forum (Malaysia) gets the nod from Federal Court to commence a legal action to challenge a Selangor Islamic Enactment provision which empowered state Syariah High Court to review fatwa issued by the state religious authorities.

Federal Court judge Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof allowed SIS’s application to obtain leave to pursue its legal challenge in the Federal Court through Article 4(4) of the Federal Constitution.

SIS sought leave to commence the challenge seeking to declare that Section 66A of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003 is invalid.

Section 66A states that the Syariah High Court, may, in the interest of justice, on the application of any person, have the jurisdiction to grant permission and hear the application for judicial review on the decision made by the Majlis (council) or committees carrying out the functions under this Enactment.

SIS filed the application in January this year and named the Selangor state government as the respondent.

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur, on Aug 27, last year dismissed SIS’s judicial review application to challenge the decision of the Selangor Fatwa Committee which declared it a deviant organisation which had deviated from the true teachings of Islam.

The then High Court judge Datuk Nordin Hassan (now Court of Appeal judge) held that the civil court has no jurisdiction pertaining to Syariah law, adding that fatwa issue was related to Syariah law and it was under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Syariah Court.

The judge said Section 66A was an avenue to seek a judicial review against the fatwa committee in the Syariah High Court.

After the decision, SIS’s lawyer A. Surendra Ananth told the media that they have two weeks to file the petition while the state government would be given two weeks to file its defence.

He said SIS’s appeal against the High Court’s dismissal of its judicial review is pending in the Court of Appeal.

Lawyer Fahri Azzat also represented SIS while the Selangor state legal adviser Datuk Salim Soib @ Hamid appeared for the Selangor government. – Bernama